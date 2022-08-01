Americana Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,768 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,204,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,297,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,842. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

