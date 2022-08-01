Americana Partners LLC Sells 13,052 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 87,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.38.

Shares of HON traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $191.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $188.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

