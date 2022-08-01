Americana Partners LLC Sells 16,964 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

