Amon (AMN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $100.00

Amon (AMN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Amon has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $128,310.23 and $100.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032077 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

