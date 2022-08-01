AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $400.25

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $400.25, but opened at $456.23. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $411.09, with a volume of 3,303 shares trading hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 18.7 %

AMTD Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.