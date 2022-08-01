Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares rose 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 140,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,757,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $617.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 19.2% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 476.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176,657 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

