Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $129.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $95.00.

7/12/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rapid7 Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.35. 39,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.28. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Get Rapid7 Inc alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.