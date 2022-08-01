Analysts Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT at $5.07

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE AEG opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

