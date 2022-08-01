Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $23.73

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDRVF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $25.00 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

