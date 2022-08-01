Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Overstock.com (OSTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK):

7/29/2022 – Overstock.com had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

7/29/2022 – Overstock.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $116.00 to $69.00.

7/28/2022 – Overstock.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Overstock.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Overstock.com is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Overstock.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

