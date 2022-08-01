Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Andersons to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Andersons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.