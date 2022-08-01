Andrew Hastings Purchases 3,300 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,262.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

LUN traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

