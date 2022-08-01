Andrew R. Harrison Sells 2,267 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

