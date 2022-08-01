Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

