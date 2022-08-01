Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE AIRC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.30. 23,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

