API3 Reaches One Day Volume of $8.83 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. API3 has a market cap of $109.47 million and $8.83 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00008431 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,611,817 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

