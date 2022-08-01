Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.03 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and $617,055.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00101090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00251846 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008396 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

