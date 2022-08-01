AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $10,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,712,000 after buying an additional 151,049 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $35.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.47, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

