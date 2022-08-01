AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $139.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

