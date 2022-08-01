ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARCB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 48.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

