Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Arconic by 85.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Arconic by 59.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

