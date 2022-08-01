Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $655.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 50.09% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 419.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

