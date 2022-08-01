Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.54. 231,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

