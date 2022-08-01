ASD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.07 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and $2.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004451 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00132552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032697 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

