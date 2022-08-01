ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $574.44 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

