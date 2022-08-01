Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

TJX stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $62.24. 144,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.