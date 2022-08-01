Aspiriant LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $188.53. 2,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,574. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

