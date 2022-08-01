Aspiriant LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 360,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 575,898 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

