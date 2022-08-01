AssetMark Financial (AMK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $36,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 99.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.