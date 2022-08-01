Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

