ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.23

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 14242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

ATRenew Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

