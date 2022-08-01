ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.23

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 14242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
