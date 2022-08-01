AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $772.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 215.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AudioCodes by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

