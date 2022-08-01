Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 13,108 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.57 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

