Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,465,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $285.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.43. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

