Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $904.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $722.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $844.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $944.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

