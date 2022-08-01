Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $206.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.06. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

