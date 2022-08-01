Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $100.42 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.