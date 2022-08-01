Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $320,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

