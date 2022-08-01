Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 19,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

