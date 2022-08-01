Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

