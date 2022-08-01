Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

