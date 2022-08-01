Autohome (ATHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autohome Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

