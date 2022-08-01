Autonio Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Autonio has a total market cap of $447,607.83 and approximately $74,538.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Coin Trading

