Autonio Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Autonio has a total market cap of $447,607.83 and approximately $74,538.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00626249 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017453 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001763 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Autonio Coin Trading
