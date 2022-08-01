AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,488. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,098.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,027.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

