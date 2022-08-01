Auxano Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.93. 24,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,122. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

