Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 2,605 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. 86,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,712,955. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.