Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,696 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneMain Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

OMF stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

