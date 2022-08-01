Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1,307.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $434.49.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

