Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 114 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Linde by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

Linde stock opened at $302.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average is $304.82. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

