Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.90 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.